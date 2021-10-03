Wahbi Khazri's penalty six minutes into stoppage-time rescued Saint-Etienne a point in a lively Derby du Rhone with Lyon.

Houssem Aouar's first half strike looked set to give Peter Boaz's side all three points, but the former Sunderland forward Khazri struck from the spot to restore parity at the death.

Lucas Paqueta had the ball in the back of the home side's net with barely two minutes on the clock, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside. But that was only the start of the drama in a ridiculously open first half.

Young English goalkeeper Etienne Green came to St-Etienne's rescue on several occasions, denying the livewire Aouar no fewer than three times before the 23-year-old finally broke the deadlock four minutes before half-time with a curling shot.

Xherdan Shaqiri thought he had doubled Lyon's advantage a moment later, but again St-Etienne were saved by the offside flag.

Before that, St-Etienne had suffered similar fate when Wahbi Khazri's celebrations were cut short by an offside call, compounding the Tunisian's pain after he headed onto the post with the goal gaping.

Chances kept coming for St-Etienne immediately after the restart but the hosts' frustrations only grew.

Denis Bouanga was repelled by the onrushing Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, moments after Khazri spurned a golden headed opportunity. However, with more than 15 minutes remaining, the onrushing Lopes was shown his marching orders for handling Bouanga's goalbound shot outside the penalty area.

His deputy Julian Pollersbeck could only watch on as Lucas Gourna-Douath struck the crossbar. But there was nothing he could have done to keep out Khazri's perfect penalty, awarded in stoppage time after Jason Denayer handled inside the box.

TALKING POINT - Late drama relieves pressure on Puel

It was a game that had almost everything: disallowed goals, a melee, a red card, a penalty, and a small pitch invasion when St-Etienne levelled the scores.

That showed how much it meant to the supporters, and it will undoubtedly have been to the huge relief of home boss Claude Puel. The former Leicester boss has been under huge pressure because of his side's woeful form, but his players produced a big performance to hold the in-form Lyon to a draw.

Lyon had won five of their seven matches coming into this game, but their fierce rivals produced a battling performance and deservedly earned a point to afford the former Leicester manager some breathing space.

KEY MOMENTS

42' - GOAL! St-Etienne 0-1 Lyon (Houssem Aouar): Green is finally beaten and Lyon have the lead! Paqueta picks out Aouar, who takes a touch to the ball out of his feet and bends a slick shot past Green as the ball nestles into the bottom corner.

74' - Red card! Lyon's goalkeeper Lopes is shown his marching orders! He rushes out of his area and clearly uses his hand to deny Bouanga's attempted lob! The referee runs over to look at the pitchside monitor before producing the red card!

90'+ 6 - GOAL! St-Etienne 1-0 Lyon (Wahbi Khazri, pen): Khazri, having missed a number of opportunities throughout the match, makes no mistake with his spot-kick, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way! It's all level!

