Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season as Rennes claimed a shock 2-0 win.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side entered the match on the back of a Champions League win over Manchester City during the week, but this result saw the French giants dealt a sobering reality check.

The hosts started strongly, but it wasn’t long until PSG took a grip of the contest with both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar spurning glorious opportunities to find the net before Lionel Messi struck the crossbar with a freekick.

However, Rennes took the lead against the run of play on the stroke of half time when Gaetan Laborde drifted in at the back post to finish from a Kamaldeen Sulemana cross into the box.

Rennes scored a second on the other side of half time with Flavien Tait finishing after good work by Laborde on the left side. A lengthy VAR check raised doubts over a possible offside in the build-up, but the goal stood.

PSG looked to have pulled one back after Mbappe slid a neat finish inside the far post, but VAR was used to spot that the French forward had been in an offside position in the build-up.

Ander Herrera, Mauro Icardi and Georginio Wijnaldum were all introduced off the bench to try and turn the match around in PSG’s favour, but there was to be no comeback as Rennes cruised to victory.

TALKING POINT - PSG’s problems finally affect their Ligue 1 form

While PSG had faced criticism over a number of their performances this season, they had won all eight of their Ligue 1 fixtures so far. There had, however, been a sense that a result like this was coming and so it proved as PSG’s problems finally affected their domestic form. Pochettino has work to do to find the right system for the world class players at his disposal. Even after the win over Manchester City, he has issues to address.

Leo Messi (PSG) Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kamaldeen Sulemana (Rennes)

Sulemana was the best player on the pitch, which is saying something given the abundance of world class talent on display at Roazhon Park. Not only did the 19-year-old produce the assist that led to the opener, he conducted the majority of Rennes’ play in the attacking third. Achraf Hakimi has enjoyed a strong start to life at PSG, but Sulemana gave him an afternoon to forget. The away side couldn’t handle the teenager.

PLAYER RATINGS

Rennes - Gomis 8, Traore 8, Omari 6, Aguerd 6, Meling 7, Bourigeaud 6, Martin 7, Tait 7, Sulemana 9, Laborde 8, Terrier 6. Subs - Guirassy 5, Santamaria 5, Assignon 6, Ugochukwa 4.

PSG - Donnarumma 5, Hakimi 4, Marquinhos 5, Kimpembe 6, Mendes 5, Verratti 4, Gueye 5, Di Maria 4, Messi 6, Neymar 3, Mbappe 4. Subs - Herrera 4, Icardi 3 Wijnaldum 4.

KEY MOMENTS

22’ Neymar should have scored! That's the first error Rennes have made at the back with Neymar presented with a golden opportunity just eight yards out, but he fires wildly over the bar!

30’ OFF THE CROSSBAR! Incredible effort from Messi! Everyone knew what was coming! The wall was beaten, the goalkeeper was beaten, but the bar stops Messi's freekick from finding the net!

45’ GOAL! Rennes 1-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Against the run of play, Rennes have taken the lead! Sulemana got the ball into the box, Laborde was on the run and Mendes turned it into his own goal! PSG have been the better team in this first half, but the hosts have the lead!

46’ GOAL! Rennes 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain: Incredible! Rennes have scored a second goal on the other side of half time and PSG have a lot of work ahead of them to turn this game around! This time it's Laborde who sets up a teammate with Tait finishing into the back of the net!

70’ GOAL DISALLOWED! The officials have decided using VAR that Mbappe was offside in the build-up before the PSG forward slid a finish into the far corner of the net. Rennes survive!

84’ NO PENALTY! The referee has taken a closer look at Hakimi's tackle on Laborde and has decided that the PSG full back actually got a touch on the ball. The penalty award is overturned!

KEY STATS

Paris Saint-Germain lost their first Ligue 1 match of the season while Rennes ended a five-game winless run.

Bruno Genesio has now won four Ligue 1 games against PSG (three with Lyon, one with Rennes), more than any other manager in the QSI era.

