TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Up for sale (?) and up against Real Madrid (!)

Well. We think. Or perhaps maybe not at all.

The Athletic reported that Liverpool are “inviting offers” for the club with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley enlisted to put together a sales presentation – hopefully on PowerPoint with laser sound effects and some sweet, sweet slide transitions – in a bid to drum up interest.

However, the FSG statement sent to Athletic and then other outlets stated they would “consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club”, adding: “FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

So, it’s safe to say that it’s all a tad confusing. Are they looking to sell completely? Or just bring in new investors?

Either way, perhaps the hope was that David Ornstein’s exclusive would serve as a timely reminder that investment is always welcome, and hey, it has certainly put the club in the shop window that is every sports news website going – and the back pages of British newspapers too.

That would appear to be the aim, anyway, with multiple reports suggesting the move was “exploratory”, and while a £4bn asking price has been slapped on the club, let’s see what they’re worth come March, shall we?

That’s because they are facing Real Madrid again in the Champions League. As pointed out succinctly in the tweet below, Jurgen Klopp either comes unstuck against clubs from Madrid or wins the tournament in the Spanish capital, and so a penny for his real thoughts – beyond what he told the club’s website yesterday – after they were handed a re-re-re-match: this time it’s really, really, really personal.

Roll on the two legs next year. It’s a fascinating match-up, and after Real bulldozed their way into the final despite being up against it in every. single. knockout. tie. last season, the prospect of 180 minutes-plus against Liverpool makes for a proper encounter where the Reds can finally settle a score.

That said, there is obviously the prospect of losing to Real Madrid for the fourth time in the Klopp era. For Liverpool fans, that thought is almost unbearable.

Man Utd v Barcelona

From the teams that brought you the 2008 Champions League semi-finals, the 2009 Champions League final, the 2011 Champions League final, and the 2019 Champions League quarter-finals, Manchester United and Barcelona present to you: the 2023 Europa League knock-out playoffs.

Never mind the Frenkie de Jong Derby, this is the Fall from Grace Derby, with two European giants going toe-to-toe in Europe’s secondary competition around the same time their each club’s greatest rivals are meeting in the Champions League.

Some reminder, then, of where Barca and United find themselves, although both will want to argue they are back on an upwards trajectory, and will certainly hope that still proves to be the case come February.

Barca may have faltered in the Champions League but they remain contenders for La Liga, and were handed a huge boost by Rayo Vallecano, who beat Real Madrid 3-2 last night. Barca’s admin was certainly happy.

Meanwhile, United are going around in circles rather than taking steps both forwards and back. Victories over Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham restored the belief, but the recent defeat to Aston Villa has burst the bubble somewhat.

With all that in mind, although there is plenty of action until this Europa League meeting in February, this is a tie that could well dictate both team’s seasons. For Barca, especially, you get the sense it is monumental, hence why Xavi called it the “worst possible” draw.

How about that Brazil squad

Brb, just re-reading and salivating over Brazil’s World Cup squad for like the umpteenth time today.

Like... What?! It should have come as no surprise, really, given the nationality for most players has been set in stone from birth and they haven’t exactly sprouted out of nowhere (who is this 22-year-old Vinicius Jr chap?), but when push comes to shove and you actually read through the Brazil squad written down on paper – or more accurately typed out on your screen – then you properly realise why the bookies have them narrow favourites over Argentina.

The bigger they come, the harder they fall, of course, but boy have they got strength in depth – and Dani Alves.

IN OTHER NEWS

Saints roll the dice

He survived not one but two 9-0 drubbings, but a 4-1 defeat at home to high-flying Newcastle was the final straw for Southampton’s hierarchy, with Ralph Hasenhuttl dismissed yesterday after four years in charge.

Luton Town’s Nathan Jones is in the frame to replace Hasenhuttl, with the eighth-placed Championship club having given Saints permission to speak to their manager, and while this approach is a reward for Jones’ efforts in the second tier – whether he goes on to take the job or not – it still represents a major gamble from Southampton to go from a coach who kept them up for four seasons to one that has no Premier League experience.

Sitting in the drop zone, Saints may have felt they had no choice but to act, but mid-season managerial changes do not always pay off, although whoever comes in is likely to get the six-week World Cup break to at least evaluate the situation without the pressure of matches week in, week out.

Hasenhuttl may well have felt he could have done with that break himself, but the Saints have rolled the dice, and there’s no telling whether this will truly pay off until the season draws to a close.

IN THE CHANNELS

That moment you make Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Parabéns Antony!

IN THE CHANNELS II

This is just sensational…

RETRO CORNER

Back in 2009 Liverpool dumped Real Madrid out of the last 16, 5-0 on aggregate, including a 4-0 win at Anfield.

Real went on to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema (and Kaka) in the summer that followed…

Okay yeah it’s worth a Retro Corner double, because this Champions League draw has served up some delightful reminders of past ties! Gennaro Gattuso versus Joe Jordan ‘ave it.

COMING UP

EFL Cup action! Seven matches including Leicester v Newport County. Enjoy.

