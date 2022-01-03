United were second best for much of the match at Old Trafford and ended up on the losing side after Joao Moutinho struck late for Wolves.

It was United’s first defeat under interim manager Ralf Rangnick, although they had produced some other below-par showings over the last month.

"Not good enough,” United defender Shaw told Sky Sports when asked to assess the performance.

“We really struggled in the first half, we couldn't get hold of the ball and didn't have many options. When we didn't have the ball we weren't aggressive enough and weren't on the front foot. We didn't put them under any pressure.

"It maybe looked like an easy game for them first half. A very disappointing performance but also result.

"It didn't feel like we had many options on the ball in the first half, we weren't on the front foot. We're at home, our crowd behind us, we have to put more pressure on them, we have to have intensity.

"Even from the first minute, we didn't go for them, didn't pressure them, we let them feel at home and comfortable. That time is critical when you have to put your stamp on the game. We need to bring the intensity, especially with 75,000 fans roaring behind us.

"I don't think you can put it on [adjusting to a new manager]. Us players, we have been here a long time, we know what it's like when we have the intensity – when the motivation's there. But maybe tonight we struggled, I didn't think we were all there together.”

Wolves managed 19 shots to United’s nine and had six on target compared to just two from United.

"We felt like we were struggling,” added Shaw. “You look at the players we have, we have unbelievable quality but sometimes quality is not enough.

"We need to bring the intensity and more motivation. Inside the dressing room, we know what we want but, out on the pitch, we need to give 100 per cent. To win these types of games we all need to be 100 per cent committed. It is tough and disappointing."

One positive that Shaw did highlight was the performance of Phil Jones.

Phil Jones blocks a shot from Raul Jimenez Image credit: Getty Images

The centre-back, who has struggled with injuries, was making his first senior appearance in almost two years after Harry Maguire was ruled out

"One thing I will say is Phil Jones should be proud of himself,” said Shaw. “He has been criticised for years, constantly, people are always getting at him, and has gone through a lot.

"But he is so professional, he has trained hard and he was phenomenal. It was his first big game back, he was exceptional, I am very happy for him and he deserves it. I just want to say for Phil Jones, keep going, but we need to be better as a team."

While Sky Sports pundits Jamie Redknapp and Paul Ince both questioned Rangnick and his approach , former United midfielder Ince also asked if the players are up for the challenge.

“If I had a bad game, Roy Keane would be on to me, Peter Schmeichel…” said Ince. “I don’t see that. They’re soft. This is a soft, soft team.

“He [Shaw] talks about great players – I don’t see great players there. I see [Cristiano] Ronaldo, who’s a great player, but I don’t see anyone else great there.”

