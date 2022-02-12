Porto 2-2 Sporting as the Dragons extended their unbeaten run to 50 matches. Nothing to see here.

Wrong, as there was pandemonium at the final whistle of the Primeira Liga clash - with four players sent off after the match had concluded.

Games between two of Portugal’s most decorated teams are often fiery affairs, more so when the title race appears to be a two-horse affair between them.

Porto came from two goals down to snatch a late draw against a Sporting side who finished with 10 men after Sebastian Coates had been dismissed on 49 minutes.

But the drama was to come after the game had been brought to a close by referee Joao Pinheiro.

Moments after Pinheiro had blown for full time, it kicked off in the Sporting penalty area - as members from the benches flooded onto the pitch.

Pepe is a fiery customer, although is not often on the receiving end of red cards in club football. But he picked up his first since being dismissed for Real Madrid against Sevilla in 2011 - with the legendary defender seemingly unhappy with a high boot as he went for a header late in the game.

“This is ridiculous,” was the call from the commentary box as Tabata, who had only been thrown on by Sporting in injury time, was shown a red card seconds after Pepe’s, while Agustin Marchesin - who did not even get on the field - was also sent off.

Joao Palhinha was the other, officially the first, to be shown a red card in injury time.

When the dust settled, Porto found themselves six points clear at the top of the table.

