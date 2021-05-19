Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze could be ruled out until next year after suffering an Achilles injury in training.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive maiden Premier League campaign for Palace following his £16m arrival from Queens Park Rangers last summer, but is now expected to be out for between six to eight months with an injury that could even rule him out until next year.

The England U21 international has scored four goals and contributed eight assists this season, but his development will undoubtedly be curtailed by the long-term injury.

The attacking midfielder is due to see a specialist on Wednesday to assess the full extent of the damage and is likely to undergo surgery.

Hodgson was reportedly not aware of the extent of the injury when he gave his press conference on Tuesday.

