Burnley sent Fulham back down to the Championship and ensured their own Premier League survival with a clinical 2-0 win at Craven Cottage.

The odds were stacked against Scott Parker's side before a ball had been kicked, sitting 18th in the table and nine points behind the Clarets, they would have needed to win their last four games to stand any chance of staying up.

As the first half progressed Fulham grew into the match and saw more of the ball, but in the big moments they just couldn’t convert their chances, which were few and far between.

But when the opportunities came Burnley’s way they took them, showing their ruthless side and what it takes to stay in the top flight.

First, Matej Vydra latched on to a long ball, beating his man with some neat footwork, before cutting back for Ashley Westwood to tap into the back of the net.

Chris Wood made it 2-0 soon afterwards when he powered home a shot from the edge of the box which swerved away from Fulham keeper Alphonse Areola.

In the second half Fulham continued to control possession with Parker making a flurry of attacking changes as they searched for a goal. They went close when Joshua Onomah’s shot struck the crossbar and bounced off the line.

VAR then waved away two Fulham penalty claims and spared Areola’s blushes as the keeper handled the ball outside the box as Vydra again latched on to a long ball, but the officials opted against the red card much to Sean Dyche’s bemusement.

As the game progressed it slipped away from the London club as they simply couldn’t unlock the Burnley defence and ultimately slumped to another defeat.

Next up for Fulham is a trip to the south coast to take on Southampton, while Burnley host Leeds United at Turf Moor.

TALKING POINT - End of the road for Fulham

Fulham will look back on their time in the top flight as a series of missed opportunities. There were times in the season where they were in winning positions and couldn't hold out for the points, and they also couldn't find the goals to turn games around when they needed them most. The London club will now be planning their return to Championship and looking for to bounce straight back up.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Matej Vydra (Burnley)

Many Burnley fans will feel like it has taken a while for the Czech forward to show his potential, but today's game was a perfect example of what he brings to the side. From the first minute he made himself busy, closing down the Fulham defence, offering an outlet for the long ball and always looking to slip his striker partner in with a neat pass. When he came off after 67 minutes no doubt there were sighs of relief from the hosts.

PLAYER RATINGS:

Fulham: Areola 5, Tete 6, Andersen 6, Tosin 6, Robinson 6, Zambo Anguissa 6, Lemina 6, Cavaleiro 6, De Cordova-Reid 5, Lookman 6, Mitrovic 5, Maja 5, Onomah 5, Loftus-Cheek N/A

Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 6, Tarkowski 6, Mee 6, Taylor 6, Brownhill 6, Westwood 7, Cork 6, McNeil 6, Vydra 8, Wood 7,Rodriguez 5, Barnes N/A

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

35’ GOAL FOR BURNLEY! (1-0) - Westwood is in the right place at the right time to tap in Vydra's cut back. The Czech did so well to get in behind the Fulham defence, he's been a real threat in this first half

44’ GOAL FOR BURNLEY! (2-0) - Wood scores with a thumping shot just on the edge of the box which spins away from Areola. It's a hammer blow for Fulham

58' CHANCE! - Mitrovic gets on the end of a whipped cross and attempts a header from range which just misses the post. Much better from Fulham

65’ CHANCE! Vydra latches onto a long ball and Areola comes out of his box and the ball looks to have struck the arm of the keeper. VAR check it and deem it not to be a red card

69’ CHANCE! Onomah rattles the cross bar with a shot which bounces off the line. It just won't go in for Fulham

73’ CHANCE! Rodriguez is slipped in by McNeil, but the strikers shot is straight at the keeper

KEY STATS:

Chris Wood has scored his 50th goal for Burnley in all competitions – 18 more than any other player for the Clarets since making his debut for the club in August 2017

Fulham have failed to score in 11 home league games in a season for just the second time in their history (also 11 in the third tier in 93-94) while they are the first side to do so in the top-flight since Manchester City in 2006-07 (13 in total)

