Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta accused the press of putting words in his mouth after their 1-0 win over Chelsea

The win took Arsenal into eighth and gives them a chance of qualifying for Europa League football next season, but the win came after media reports of Arteta suggesting his players had not given their all so far this season.

Speaking after the game however, Arteta denied that he had said such a thing.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I don't accept somebody putting words in my mouth that I don't say.

"When it's related to my players, they're going to hit a wall."

He continued: "They can try to give their opinions from the outside, that's fine, but to try to break what we have inside there is not possible."

Speaking to Sky Sports, Arteta praised his players for their performance on Wednesday night and denied anybody could question his players’ commitment.

Arteta said: "Nothing is broken inside [the club]. I don't know how they want to try from the outside. They try to put things on me that I never said.

"You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can never doubt the efforts.

"I said if I don't get 120% off each player it's my fault and responsibility. It wasn't like this in the press. I'm so annoyed by that.

"My players, I will defend them from everybody for the rest of the time I'm here. They don't deserve that."

