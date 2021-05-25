Manchester United have shown steady improvement this season but second place in the Premier League will never be good enough, captain Harry Maguire said.

"From last season to this season we're definitely improving," Maguire said in an interview on The Overlap YouTube channel.

"We've actually been on a good run ourselves and the run City have been on has just been incredible. You have got to give them credit. They broke away with something like 20-odd games on the bounce.

"We dropped some silly points in silly games. We know we can do better in some games and be a bit more ruthless in others and really have great belief in the bigger games that we can go and win that game.

"We've got to be winning Premier League titles. Second isn't good enough, and I'm sure the lads all agree on that."

