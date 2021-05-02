Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce admitted his side were not good enough as they lost 2-0 at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Speaking to the BBC, Bruce said: "We're disappointed because we haven't got near the performances of late. Arsenal played well. It's a poor goal after four minutes. When you're chasing against these lads it's always going to be difficult. Arsenal were the better side today - it was as simple as that.

"We are delighted to see we are a bigger threat. Allan Saint-Maximin in the last few weeks has produced all sorts of magic but it wasn't quite there today. We've never thought [we're safe]. We have four games left and we still have a lot to play for. We didn't play well enough today against a decent Arsenal team. We have to regroup, go again and get ready for next week.

"It was simply that service to [the attackers]. I think Allan probably played too deep. He was a little frustrated and got too deep."

After seeing Fabian Schar sent off, Bruce complained that physical challengers were now treated too harshly by referees: "The way it is at the moment and the rules are... There's no tackles anymore. I don't think it deserves a red. Maybe it's a yellow.

"Is it dangerous? Not really. We're playing Arsenal so you have to get into them. When that stops it becomes very difficult.

"I have sympathy for Fabian Schar. He tries to win the tackle. Maybe a yellow card but certainly not a red."

