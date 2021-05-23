Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel claimed his side were full of confidence ahead of the Champions League final despite a careless 2-1 loss to Aston Villa.

Had results not gone their way elsewhere, Tuchel may have found himself out of the top four in the Premier League at the season’s end and left the pressure on to win against Manchester City in order to secure Champions League football next season.

Instead they can now enjoy the final on its own merits, and Tuchel was able to admit that his side were poor.

Transfers Man Utd players plan to tempt Kane to make Old Trafford switch - Paper Round 19 HOURS AGO

Tuchel said after the match: "It was our [fault] to lose today, we had enough chances. The performance was by far good enough to win the game. We did not score, conceded two cheap goals and it was a defeat in the end. We are lucky to escape today.

We did not hit the target, the last touch was not precise enough. It was a very strong last half an hour and we had two big chances to score. We fought, tried everything but forgot to score.

Tuchel complained about two decisions from the referee, who sent off Cesar Azpilicueta late in the game and awarded Villa a penalty against Jorginho from which Anwar El Ghazi scored.

"I saw it and I don't see the difference from the first half from an Aston Villa player," he complained.

Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers

On the penalty, he described it as: "Very, very soft. I saw no movement from the legs from Jorginho.

However, Tuchel was quick to turn his attention to their upcoming final, and he did not anticipate the loss to Villa would cause any problems.

"A loss never feels good but tomorrow I will take a lot of satisfaction. We reached the objective and congratulations to everyone.

“We are still a young team, players fighting for their first trophies and now we arrive in Porto with full confidence."

Transfers Mbappe agrees terms with Real Madrid - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:14