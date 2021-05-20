Harry Kane has conceded he has reached a crossroads at Tottenham and says he may not be worth upwards of £100m forever.

The England captain has reportedly asked to leave Spurs this summer, with the club certain to miss out on Champions League qualification and possibly the Europa League, too.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all appear to be the sides most heavily lined with a move for the striker, and Kane says he hopes to have a “good, honest conversation” with Daniel Levy this summer, though the chairman is a notoriously tough negotiator.

“I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club,” Kane told Gary Neville for Sky Sports’ The Overlap in an interview recorded earlier this month.

“I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments, this season I’m there watching the Champions League, watching the English teams in there doing amazing and they’re the games I want to be involved in.

For sure, it’s a moment in my career where I have to reflect and see where I’m at and have a good honest conversation with the chairman, and I hope we can have that conversation.

“I’m sure he’ll want to set out the plan of where he sees it but ultimately it’s going to be down to me, how I feel and what’s going to be the best for me in my career at this moment in time.”

Should Kane leave, it is likely to command the largest fee for an English footballer ever, though it is debatable whether Levy will let him go. But the Premier League’s joint top scorer this season says he has always had a good relationship with him and hopes mutual respect will make talks easier.

“He’s been great with me if I’m totally honest,” he said.

“He’s always rewarded me with contracts. He’s been fair with me, he’s never held me up to a contract and said I’ve paid you that you’re going to stay on that.

“I’m not sure how that conversation will go if I’m honest. You know what it’s like, as players, you don’t know what the chairman is thinking.

He might want to sell me! He might be thinking if I can get 100 million for you why not? I’m not going to be worth that in the next two or three years.

“We have a good enough relationship, I’ve been here 16 years of my life - so I hope we can have a good, honest conversation and see where we’re at in that aspect.”

At 27, Kane says he is still striving to become the best player in the world and believes he has a “second career” ahead of him, believing he can perform at the highest level for the next seven or eight years.

“I’m not afraid to say I want to be the best,” said Kane.

I’m not afraid to say I want to try and get on the level Ronaldo and Messi got to - that’s my ultimate goal, that’s my aim is to be winning trophies, season in, season out, scoring 50, 60, 70 goals and that’s the standard I want to set myself.

"I feel like if I give myself any lower I might get to the end of my career and be like, actually I could have done a little bit more, I could have scored more goals. That’s my drive, the pressure from myself is always bigger than anything anyone else can put on me.”

