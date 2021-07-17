Inter Milan have confirmed their interest in Hector Bellerin and Alex Telles.

After winning Serie A last term, Inter sold Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and are in the hunt for a new full-back.

Arsenal man Bellerin has been linked with a move to Inter, as has Manchester United defender Telles.

Inter chief Beppe Marotta has confirmed his side’s desire to secure new blood, and said Bellerin and Telles are on their list of targets.

"Bellerin is a player we are following, but he is not our player so I cannot say any more on that as it would be disrespectful to do so,” Marotta told Sky Italia.

When asked if there was interest in Telles, Marotta added: “I'm not ruling anything out, in football anything can happen. Right now we are focused on evaluating all the opportunities.”

Inter’s financial issues have been well documented, meaning any move for Bellerin or Telles would in all probability be a loan with an option to buy.

Bellerin’s status at Arsenal has dipped in recent seasons and the Gunners could be open to his departure, while Telles’ route to the first team at United has been blocked by the excellent form of England star Luke Shaw.

