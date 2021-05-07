The maths is simple. If Manchester City beat Chelsea, or if Manchester United lose against Aston Villa, then the team from the Etihad will be crowned Premier League champions.

It has not been a perfect season from City, but the important thing is that they have been the best in a difficult year for every club.

In fact if they can beat Chelsea in the Champions League final they will be able to lay claim to being the very best in Europe, if not the world. It would be a worthy culmination of the Guardiola project and, perhaps more importantly, it would take them to where City’s owners want to be.

Of course City won’t rest. Their arch-rivals Manchester United have set the tone under Sir Alex Ferguson for dominating domestically while Real Madrid are the benchmark in terms of triumphing in Europe. In order to do that they must keep their squad fresh, with our insider Dean Jones reporting that City are interested in both Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland as they prepare to bid farewell to club legend Sergio Aguero.

On the face of it signing one of these two would make City even better than they were this season. Only one player has hit double figures in the league this season and that’s midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. Gabriel Jesus, who is yet to really fulfil his potential, has just eight. By contrast Haaland and Lukaku are the second top-scorers in Germany and Italy with 25 and 21 goals respectively.

However it’s not necessarily a forgone conclusion that signing either of them would make City unstoppable. It may seem counter-intuitive to say but there’s a good reason why City are going to win the league without a recognised striker. The tactical fluidity of Guardiola means that he can get away without one because of the way he uses other attacking players.

Whether it’s Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden or Bernardo Silva, Guardiola has proven himself to be an expert by moving his players about and keeping his opponents guessing. Some of the best games City have played this season, against Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG, have come without a recognised forward. The way City press and keep the ball, as well as their movement off the ball, can make it nearly impossible to defend against.

Now, if they were to sign either Lukaku or Haaland they would certainly have a much more focal point of attack, even more so than with either Aguero or Jesus. Both of the potential arrivals are traditional line-leaders, who like to play against the centre-backs and make their lives a misery.

That sort of player certainly didn’t work out for Guardiola at Barcelona when he had Zlatan Ibrahimovic. While the Swede played well and Barca were genuinely successful, the pair clashed over style, although neither Lukaku nor Haaland have the ego of Ibrahimovic. Robert Lewandowski’s first season under Guardiola at Bayern stands as his worst since his first at Borussia Dortmund in 2010; his best years have come under Hansi Flick. Looking at the sample size, albeit a small one, it’s clear that Guardiola prefers using smaller forwards like Aguero or David Villa, or a false nine.

However if Guardiola, or the people above him, are wedded to signing a striker this summer, then Haaland or Luakaku might actually be a decent fit. Guardiola is known to be an obsessive about football and he will have found Lukaku’s film this year particularly interesting. The Belgian has won plenty of plaudits for the way he has reinvented himself under Antonio Conte, regularly shuffling out to the right during attacks. It allows him to either cut inside and shoot or use his deceptively quick feet to get down the line. It’s a stark contrast to his striking team-mate Lautaro Martinez, who on the face of it might seem like more of a Guardiola striker but is actually more of a penalty-box forward.

Haaland too has made progress in terms of his off the ball player. Some of his link-up play against City in their recent Champions League clash was extremely promising. He’s still a level below Lukaku but don’t forget he’ll be just 21 at the start of next season, whereas Lukaku is about to turn 28. Perhaps Guardiola feels that he can coach Haaland to play the style he wants. Both players are used to pressing and Haaland’s work for his team-mates is increasing by the match as he learns what is required to play as a striker for one of the best teams in the world.

City seem to have hit upon a perfect storm of tactical balance, with pretty much every player on the pitch contributing to the attacking phases in one way or another. Bringing in Lukaku or Haaland would require some tweaking but perhaps it wouldn’t be as much as some think.

There are added benefits as well. The pair would be able to bully defenders in a way that none of the midfielders can do plus it would make them even more dangerous from set-pieces. Guardiola more than anybody knows the benefit of continuing to evolve rather than thinking that using the same method will continue to produce the same results.

Having a bigger striker would be particularly beneficial when you consider the attacking advantage that John Stones, Ruben Dias and Ederson give to a team. Their long passing is useful in getting the faster players in behind, particularly with the close control those players have, but against deeper teams it can be rendered obsolete. Having a target man would give the ball-players further back something to aim at, and of course the aforementioned smaller players can play off their bigger team-mate.

That was the entire thinking behind signing Ibrahimovic after winning the Champions League in 2009, his skill and size would give Barcelona a different option. Of course that ended up with Barca sending Ibrahimovic to Milan, signing Villa and subsequently winning another Champions League.

City’s hierarchy will assume that Guardiola has developed tactically in the decade since, which he definitely has, the question will be how will he use Haaland or Lukaku. It certainly helps that the pair are less troublesome than Ibrahimovic but they are similar players. If he can figure out a system that works then the rest of the footballing world needs to watch out…

