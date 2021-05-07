Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley said it is time for the "dark forces" preventing the Tyneside club from becoming a powerhouse to step aside, after initiating legal proceedings against the Premier League, British media reported.

It is the second legal action that British businessman Ashley has initiated against the league over an aborted takeover attempt by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium last year.

The proposed £300 million takeover collapsed in July 2020. Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said the bid failed after the consortium declined an offer of independent arbitration and withdrew.

The claimant seeks "damages for loss of profit or, alternatively, loss of opportunity," the document said.

In September, Newcastle accused the league of acting inappropriately in rejecting the takeover bid, however, based on an owners and directors' test and said they would be "considering all relevant options available".

"It's now time for the dark forces that are preventing this football club from becoming the powerhouse that the fans deserve to step aside," Ashley said in a statement to the British media on Thursday.

A Premier League representative was not immediately available to respond to an emailed request for comment.

