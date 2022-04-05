Arsenal have confirmed that Kieran Tierney requires surgery on a knee injury which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The Scotland international has been one of the best players for Mikel Arteta in a positive season that has them challenging for a Champions League season with the campaign drawing to a close, and he has reportedly attracted attention from Spanish clubs Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However Tierney will miss the remainder of the season after a problem with his left knee that came to his attention at the end of March.

Arsenal announced an injury update on their website on Tuesday afternoon, leading with the news for the 24-year-old defender.

“Kieran felt discomfort after a training session on Thursday, March 31. Further assessments and scans have confirmed that Kieran has damaged his left knee,” the statement read.

“A specialist consultation took place on Tuesday, and as a result of further discussions with Kieran and our medical team, it has been decided that Kieran requires surgery to his knee. This procedure will take place in London in the forthcoming days.

“Kieran’s rehabilitation programme will start immediately after his surgery, at which stage a clearer understanding will be established on his recovery timescale. However, it is likely that Kieran will now miss the remainder of this season.

“Everyone at the club will now be supporting and working hard with Kieran to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible.”

The club also confirmed that Thomas Partey was an injury doubt for the weekend after ‘aggravating his thigh during Monday night’s match at Crystal Palace.’

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu suffered a muscle injury in February and Arsenal hoped that he, ‘will be back in full training after the match at Southampton on Saturday, April 16.’

