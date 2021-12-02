Arsenal took a controversial lead in their game against Manchester United when Emile Smith Rowe scored with David de Gea lying injured on the floor.

The Gunners visited Old Trafford on Thursday night with United still being managed by Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick takes over, while the away side could go fourth with a win.

Ad

With the match goalless in the 13th minute, Arsenal won a corner on the right wing and when the ball was sent in, it was cleared without trouble, but unseen by referee Martin Atkinson, Fred caught De Gea on the goalline and the Spanish international collapsed in pain.

Premier League Rangnick work permit approved with German set to watch Arsenal clash from stands 7 HOURS AGO

Smith Rowe reacted smartly and angled in a shot from outside the box that went straight into an undefended net.

Atkinson initially appeared to wave away concerns that he would award a goal, but had time to make a decision while De Gea received treatment to his injury, and he was fine to continue.

At that point, the referee awarded the goal, despite United and in particular Fred’s protests - but there was no obvious reason to disallow the effort with the ball still in play when it crossed the line.

Premier League 'The biggest challenge for me' - Conte on his toughest job with struggling Spurs 9 HOURS AGO