Arsenal’s clash with Wolves has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Wolverhampton camp.

Wolves have been hit hard by Covid-19, and the Premier League agreed a request for the game slated for December 28 to be postponed.

It is the second game in two days Wolves have not been able to play, as their match against Watford on Boxing Day was also called off.

The postponement will be viewed with mixed feelings in the Arsenal camp.

On the one hand, it can be seen as a momentum stopper as they are high on confidence after a 5-0 win over Norwich on Boxing Day was the fifth on the spin in all competitions.

The flip side is that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will not have to ask his players to play three games in a week.

Arsenal can now prepare for a home game with league leaders Manchester City on January 1.

Wolves’ next game is slated to be a trip to Manchester United on January 3.

