Bruno Fernandes has signed a new Manchester United contract, keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

The Portugal international, 27, has ended speculation surrounding his future by committing to United for at least another four years, with the option of a further year.

"From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day," Fernandes said in a club statement.

"That dream is now a reality and an honour. Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.

"There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.

"We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team."

Fernandes' new deal is only a year longer than the one he originally signed in 2020. The Guardian report the key difference is a wage rise that will make him one of the top three earners at United.

The 27-year-old has not had as a productive a campaign this season compared to 2020/21, but is expected to be central to United's plans next season regardless of whether Ralf Rangnick is head coach or not.

"Everyone is well aware of Bruno’s importance to Manchester United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club," said United's football director John Murtough.

"Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.

"Bruno, like everyone across the football club, remains hugely ambitious and determined to deliver sustained success on the pitch to get us back to challenging for titles."

Rangnick said in January he believes Fernandes' best position on the pitch is as a central midfielder.

"I think for him, it’s better than being pinned to a no.10 position because he can then make himself available in different areas of the pitch, not only in the centre," the German said.

"For me, he’s not a wing player, but I think in this position, he can find the spaces himself, he can sniff the moments in which areas we have to play the ball for him, and this position as an 8 is almost perfect for him."

Fernandes scored twice for Portugal on Tuesday as they beat North Macedonia 2-0 in their UEFA play-off to qualify for the World Cup.

United host Leicester City on Saturday evening as they bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

