Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche with the club embroiled in a relegation battle, ending his stint as the Premier League’s longest-serving manager.

Dyche, who joined the Clarets in October 2012, twice led them into the Premier League and secured European football for Burnley for the first time in 51 years in 2018.

“Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the club over the last decade,” said chairman Alan Pace.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.”

Assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer have also departed Turf Moor.

Dyche is the 10th manager to be sacked this season in the English top-flight, following Xisco Munoz, Steve Bruce, Nuno Espirito Santo, Daniel Farke, Dean Smith, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Rafa Benitez, Claudio Ranieri and Marcelo Bielsa.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp takes over from Dyche as the Premier League’s longest serving boss, having been at the Anfield helm for six years and 189 days.

Burnley face West Ham United on Sunday.

