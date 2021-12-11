An injury-time penalty from Jorginho gave Chelsea a fortunate victory over Leeds in a five-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge.

Seven minutes from time it seemed like Joe Gelhardt had secured a point for the visitors when, just 81 seconds after replacing Raphinha, he diverted home Tyler Roberts' low cross from the left flank.

Leeds had gone in front after 27 minutes when Dan James was brought down by Marcos Alonso and Raphinha casually strolled up to the ball before dispatching the spot-kick.

Chelsea were level six minutes before the break when Stuart Dallas gave the ball away in his own third and Alonso drilled a low cross into the box which Mason Mount guided inside the near post.

Jorginho first gave the Blues the lead from the spot after a VAR-overturned decision just before the hour mark. Raphinha slid in from a long way to take Antonio Rudiger and the ball and, after initially awarding a corner, the referee awarded a penalty after watching a video of the incident.

The second spot-kick was another challenge on Rudiger, who exaggerated any contact from behind made by Mateusz Klich, and for the second time Jorginho sent Illan Meslier the wrong way.

The win means Chelsea remain two points behind leaders Manchester City.

TALKING POINT - THE PROBLEM WITH LOFTUS-CHEEK

"There's a crack, a crack in everything, it's how the light gets in" - Leonard Cohen

This lyric, from one of Cohen's last songs Anthem, suggest imperfections are needed for the beautiful things in life to flourish.

In football terms, think of whether a Zinedine Zidane, Paul Scholes or Glenn Hoddle would have their perfect touch if they were fast? Would Beckham's right foot be as good if he were ambidextrous? Would Lionel Messi be the greatest dribbler if he were bigger or stronger? Which brings us to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He has no weakness I can detect. Skills with either foot, strong, fast, good in the air and a fine-looking chap to boot.

Yet, despite enjoying more games this season and performing creditably he seems to have a ceiling which will deny him longevity in the Chelsea team. Has his lack of weakness in any area prevented him having a great point of difference? He did not play badly today, he never does, but does he have anything to make him a regular in the business part of the season? I doubt it. This theory may have to be revised for Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JORGINHO (CHELSEA)

It was a game without any obvious man of the match but Jorginho performed as well as anyone and his ability from 12 yards got his team over the line. It appeared his powers had left him last month when he missed a crucial kick for the Azzuri against Switzerland leaving them in the play-offs for a place in Qatar, but was back to his stuttering best today. Thomas Tuchel spoke before the game about how his side copes in the absence of N'Golo Kante, but Jorginho's presence ensures they still have a player capable of controlling the game in the centre of the park, even if defensively they are far less secure.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 7, James 7, Azpilicueta 6, Thiago Silva 6, Rudiger 6, Marcos Alonso 7, Loftus-Cheek 6, Jorginho 8*, Mount 7, Werner 6, Havertz 6. Subs: Hudson-Odoi 6, Christensen 6, Lukaku 6.

Leeds: Meslier 6, Shackleton 6, Ayling 6, Llorente 6, Junior Firpo 6, Forshaw 6, Dallas 6, Roberts 7, Harrison 6, Raphinha 6, James 7. Subs: Klich 5, Gelhardt 7, Cresswell 6.

KEY MOMENTS

27' PENALTY FOR LEEDS! James is brought down by Alonso and a spot-kick is given. VAR check it but it is a penalty.

28' GOAL! Chelsea 0-1 Leeds (Raphinha): Raphinha walks up to the spot before stroking the ball home to Mendy's right.

42' GOAL! Chelsea 1-1 Leeds (Mason Mount): Alonso puts in a low cross from the left flank after Dallas gives the ball away and Mount slams it inside the near post.

55' VAR... Rudiger goes down under a challenge from Raphinha. The referee gives a corner. It looked close to a penalty, but just about OK I think... The referee is now going to the video to see if it is a penalty.

57' PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! It seems harsh.

59' GOAL! Chelsea 2-1 Leeds (Jorginho): Jorginho in typical style gives Chelsea the lead sending Meslier the wrong way.

83' GOAL! Chelsea 2-2 Leeds (Joe Gerhardt): Gelhardt scores with his first touch, knocking home a fine low cross from Roberts.

90+2' PENALTY FOR CHELSEA! That looked harsh but won't be overturned. Again Rudoger is brought down, Klich challenged him from behind in the box but there really wasn't a great deal in it.

90+4' GOAL! Chelsea 3-2 Leeds (Jorginho): Jorginho scores again, once more sending the keeper the wrong way.

KEY STATS

