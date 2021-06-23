Billy Gilmour is reportedly close to signing for Norwich City on loan from Chelsea after impressing for Scotland at Euro 2020.

The 20-year-old caught the eye with a Man of the Match performance for Scotland in their 0-0 draw against England at Wembley, but was ruled out of Tuesday’s crunch clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Now, Gilmour looks set to be sent out on loan by Chelsea for the 2021/22 season with newly-promoted Norwich City leading the chase to sign the Scotland international.

Norwich City FC editor Paddy Davitt claims Gilmour is “on his way” to Carrow Road where he will join Daniel Farke’s side ahead of their promotion back from the Championship.

Gilmour made five Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season while also playing four times in the FA Cup and twice in the Champions League as the Blues went on to become European champions.

OUR VIEW

Gilmour proved his elite level potential by shining against England on his first start for Scotland last week and so it’s unsurprising that another Premier League club is so keen to take him on loan this season.

However, is a move to Carrow Road really what’s best for the 20-year-old’s development? Would it be better to keep Gilmour at Stamford Bridge to work with elite teammates and in an elite environment, similar to what Manchester City did with Phil Foden?

Billy Gilmour Image credit: Getty Images

At Norwich City, Gilmour will be a more important figure. He will play more football. A loan move could have the same sort of impact on the Scot than similar spells had on Reece James (Wigan Athletic) and Mason Mount (Derby County).

The other scenario, though, is that Chelsea mismanage a potentially world class talent by farming him out on loan when he is ready to contribute to the Blues’ first team right now. The stakes are high.

