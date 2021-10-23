Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with a clinical 7-0 victory over 10-man Norwich City at Stamford Bridge.

It was the Blues’ academy who set Chelsea well on their way with Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James netting in the first half to put Thomas Tuchel’s men in the driving seat.

Their hunger for goals showed no signs of letting up in the second half as Ben Chilwell added a fourth before Max Aarons deflected Hudson- Odoi’s cross into his own net to gift Chelsea their fifth.

A miserable afternoon for the Canaries was compounded when Ben Gibson received his second yellow card for a late tackle on James.

Chelsea added a sixth when Mount converted from the spot five minutes from time, having seen the initial penalty saved only for a re-take to be ordered, and the England man completed his hat-trick in stoppage-time to end the rout.

Chelsea switch their attention to the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday night when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge. As for Norwich, they return to Premier League action next Sunday when Leeds United are the visitors to Carrow Road.

Talking Point

On a grey afternoon in south-west London, it was alumni of the Chelsea academy who shone brightest. Mount netted his first senior Blues hat-trick on a memorable day for the 22 year-old. Hudson-Odoi, whose minutes have been limited of late, made a strong case for more regular playing time with two goal involvements. James came in at wing-back and made sure he wasn't left out of the goal scoring, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek grabbed an assist having only been on the pitch for 20 minutes. Tuchel's faith in youth has so fair paid dividends.

Man of the Match - Mason Mount

Can you score a hat-trick and not be awarded man of the match? Maybe, but not today. Mount takes home the match ball and the man of the match award with it. The midfielder may have netted three goals but his all-round play was excellent, both offensively and defensively. He was clinical, creative but disciplined and tenacious in his defensive duties too. This man has got a bright future ahead of him and showed why his previous and current manager rate him so highly.

Player Ratings

Chelsea: Mendy 8, Chalobah 7, Silva 7, Rudiger 7, James 8, Jorginho 7, Kovacic 8, Chilwell 8, Mount 9, Havertz 7, Hudson-Odoi 8.

Subs: Loftus-Cheek 7, Barkley 6, Ziyech 6,

Norwich: Krul 7, Aarons 5, Kabak 5, Hanley 5, Gibson 4, Giannoulis 5, Lees-Melou 6, Normann 5, McLean 5, Sargent 5, Pukki 5.

Subs: Rashica 5, Williams 5, Omobamidele 5.

Key Moments

GOAL! Chelsea 1-0 Norwich (8 mins) The Blues have taken the lead courtesy of Mason Mount! Hudson Odoi's cross is cleared only as far as Jorginho. He sets the ball for Mount who drives a low, fizzing shot beyond Krul and into the bottom left corner of the net. First blood to the Blues after eight minutes.

GOAL! Chelsea 2-0 Norwich (18 mins) It's two for Chelsea and it's Hudson-Odoi who gets it! A lovely ball from Kovacic plays in Hudson-Odoi down the left. He drives into the box, opens his body and calmly slots the ball past Krul and into the opposite corner.

GOAL! Chelsea 3-0 Norwich (42 mins) The Blues have netted a third goal and it's another academy product, Reece James, with a quality finish! Mount slides a ball in behind the left-full back Giannoulis for James, who brushes off his marker and chips the ball delightfully over Krul and into the net.

GOAL! Chelsea 4-0 Norwich (57 mins) It's a fourth for the Blues and it's Chilwell who gets it! Chelsea work the ball from right to left as Kovacic turns provider again by laying the ball into the path of Chilwell, who drills the ball expertly into the far corner from the left side of the box. He cannot stop scoring!

GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 Norwich (62 mins) The Blues are running riot here and it's Hudson-Odoi with his second goal of the afternoon! It looks like a cross from the left which takes a deflection off Aarons, deceiving Krul and rolling over the goal-line. This may have gone down as an own-goal, you know.

GOAL! Chelsea 6-0 Norwich (85 mins) Chelsea are awarded a penalty after a VAR check rules Normann to have handled Rudiger's effort. Mount sees his penalty saved by Krul, who stepped off his line too early and a re-take is ordered. Mount scores at the second time of asking!

GOAL! Chelsea 7-0 Norwich. (90+1 mins) Wow, a seventh goal for Chelsea and it's a hat-trick for Mount! It's the Blues academy who combine again as Loftus-Cheek squares the ball to Mount who slots home from the centre of the goal. VAR have a look for an offside in the build-up however, the goal stands!

Key Stats

- Chelsea are the first team to have four different English players score for them in a Premier League game since Bournemouth against Hull in October 2016 (excluding own goals) - Opta

- Ben Chilwell is the first English player to score in four consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea since a certain Frank Lampard in February 2013 - Opta

- This game was the 18th time that Chelsea have scored 6+ goals in a Premier League match. This is more than any other side in the history of the competition - Opta

- Mason Mount is the 20th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick for Chelsea, only Arsenal have more (21) - Opta

