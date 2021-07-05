Danny Ings has reportedly turned down the offer of a new four-year contract at Southampton as the 28-year-old wants to “test himself at a higher level”.

David Ornstein of The Athletic claims the England striker has been in talks to extend his current contract terms, but that negotiations have now broken off.

Ings has apparently rejected a four-year extension that would have made the 28-year-old the best-paid player in Southampton’s history, although money is not believed to be the driving factor in his decision.

Transfers Dortmund in talks to sell Haaland and Sancho - Paper Round 23/06/2021 AT 21:50

Having scored 46 goals in 100 games since joining Southampton from Liverpool in August 2018, Ings is keen to secure a move to a team near the top end of the Premier League table.

Southampton must now decide whether to sell Ings, who has just 12 months left on his contract, or allow him to run down his contract in order to see him leave as a free agent next summer.

It is reported that the club are content to let Ings see out his deal if he doesn't sign an extension.

The Athletic adds that Ings has admirers at Manchester City and Manchester United while Tottenham Hotspur have registered an interest in the striker in the past.

Transfers Atletico Madrid keen on wantaway Manchester City midfielder Silva - Paper Round 15/06/2021 AT 22:07