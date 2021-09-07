Donny van de Beek says he has to trust that he will get more game-time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and believes the Norwegian "has plans" for him.

Van de Beek started just four games for United in the 2020/21 season after moving to Old Trafford from Ajax for a fee totalling £40m.

The Netherlands international is yet to feature for United this campaign, but says talks with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been positive and that he has been reassured he will get more competitive action.

Premier League Ronaldo full debut could be delayed, Man Utd's 2022 transfer priorities – Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO

"I speak with the manager about it and the club," Van de Beek told Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast.

"They were clear they wanted me to stay here. The manager was really positive about me and he said, 'I need you and I want to keep you here'.

"Of course, what I see here now in the beginning of the season is difficult because I didn't play one minute, but he said, 'What I see every day in training, I see a different Donny now'.

I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me.

Van de Beek opened up about his struggles that have come with not having a regular place in the team.

He added: “It's difficult if you're not really in the team, you're waiting for your chance. That's not easy, if you're not playing. Also not for the confidence.

“It's normal you need a bit of time to adapt but of course you are not happy. I want to play, that is clear.

“I train really hard every day, I try to improve and just wait for your chance, that's the only thing I can do. If the moment is there, I have to be ready, it's as simple as that.

"Be close with the players, be part of the team. If you're not playing, try to help them and be positive. You can't sit there and be angry."

Barclays FA WSL Arsenal beat Chelsea in five-goal WSL thriller at Emirates Stadium YESTERDAY AT 13:59