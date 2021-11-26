Eddie Howe will make his in-person debut as Newcastle head coach in tomorrow's Premier League game at Arsenal, after returning a negative coronavirus test.

The former Bournemouth boss had to watch his first match in charge - a 3-3 draw at home to Brentford - from his hotel room, having tested positive on the eve of his first game.

Assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones led the team from the touchline in that game, but Howe will be in the dugout for the trip to face Mikel Arteta's side, who are looking to recover from a 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

"From my own personal experiences when I had Covid a couple of months ago, I had no symptoms to start with and it was only after about eight or nine days where it hit me really hard and I began to struggle," said Tindall this morning, standing in for Howe.

But from how Eddie was, I'd say Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, in comparison to how he's now feeling and the tone of his voice the latter part of this week, there's been a big difference.

"You want your manager here with you. We've missed him as a group of staff and I'm sure the players have missed seeing him at the training ground. We're certainly looking forward to having him back."

Despite Howe's positive result, Tindall says no-one else involved with the first-team squad has been affected.

"Thankfully, we're okay, there have been no more positive cases," he said.

"When one person gets it, you do worry a little bit, but thankfully we've tested every single day this week as a group of players and staff and everybody has come through fine."

