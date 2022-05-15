Everton are assisting the police after Brentford duo Ivan Toney and Rico Henry said members of their family were racially abused during the Premier League match at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Toney played the whole 90 minutes, and caused problems for the Everton defence all afternoon.

It was a similar story with regard to the performance of Henry, who was an attacking threat from full-back, had Everton on the back foot for much of the contest and netted the winner.

But their performances and Brentford’s stirring comeback victory were overshadowed by the reports of abuse from fans.

Taking to Twitter, Toney expressed his anger and will strive for justice.

Henry has said that the sight of his mother ‘upset’ spurred him on.

In response to Toney’s tweet, Everton responded by saying they were assisting Merseyside Police.

Brentford also confirmed on social media that they had compiled a report and sent it to the police and Everton, adding that "Brentford FC condemns all forms of discrimination and racist abuse in the strongest possible terms. We will offer our support to Rico’s and Ivan’s families and will fully co-operate with the investigation and any subsequent legal proceedings."

The win lifted Brentford to 11th in the table and victory on the final day of the season against Leeds could see them secure a top-10 spot.

Everton have two games remaining and their Premier League future is in their own hands. A win over Crystal Palace on Thursday would secure their place in the top flight, otherwise they would head to the final weekend of the season where - again - a win at Arsenal would keep the Toffees up.

