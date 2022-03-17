Everton's Premier League match against Newcastle has had to be halted after a protester ties himself to one of the goalposts at Goodison Park.

In the 49th minute of the Premier League match with the game goalless, an intruder cable-tied himself around the neck to the frame of Asmir Begovic's goal.

With everybody watching on in astonishment, a steward came on with some of the biggest bolt-cutters you are ever likely to see to cut the intruder loose.

After a six-minute delay with the protester finally freed, he threw himself to ground to prolong the stoppage.

More unsavoury scenes followed as a disgruntled Everton supporter come onto the pitch to drag him back to his feet.

The protester, who was wearing an orange t-shirt with 'just stop oil' printed on it, had to be carried off the pitch by police officers and the other fan who came onto the pitch was also ejected.

The 21-year-old was staging a protest representing the views of a group called Just Stop Oil who are concerned about new oil fields in the North Sea.

The protest was to draw attention to the group’s demand that the UK government ends all new fossil fuel supply projects. The shirt featured a link which led to a short video message.

A protester attaches himself to the goal post during the Premier League football match between Everton and Newcastle United Image credit: Getty Images

He says in the video: “It's 2022 and it's time to look up, time to step up and not stand by. It's time to act like it's an emergency.

“Report after report is telling me that my future is going to be dire, and my government is telling me not to worry and pay into a pension.

“My generation is being shafted — we face a cost of living crisis, a housing crisis, a fuel crisis and an unlivable planet — but we have a choice.

"We can choose to highlight that our climate is breaking down, we can choose to resist this government that is betraying us, we can choose to step up and not stand by.”

Merseyside Police says the individual and the second pitch intruder has been arrested.

"We can confirm a man was arrested after encroaching on to the pitch during the Everton v Newcastle United Premier League fixture tonight (Thursday 17 March).

"At around 8.55pm it was reported that a man disrupted the match by running on to the pitch and tying himself to the goal post at the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street End.

"The suspect, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested on suspicion of pitch encroachment and he is now in police custody. The game resumed and has now concluded.

"A second man, 39 years, was arrested on suspicion of assault and of pitch encroachment, and is also in police custody."

A protester is ejected from the pitch by police Image credit: Getty Images

Stewards attempt to cut cable ties with bolt cutters after a fan ties himself to the post in protest Image credit: Getty Images

Stewards attempt to cut cable ties after a fan ties himself to the net in protest during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United Image credit: Getty Images

