Newcastle United's Premier League match against Everton, which was scheduled to be played on December 30, has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries.

Newcastle drew 1-1 with Manchester United on Monday night and made the request to the Premier League the following day.

Joe Willock, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden are believed to be out with Covid-19, while Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin were taken off injured against Man Utd, with further problems for Fabian Schar and Jonjo Shelvey.

A statement from Newcastle said: "A number of players and staff members have returned positive results during routine PCR tests in recent days, while several players have suffered injuries during an extremely busy period of fixtures.

"Accordingly, Newcastle United lodged a formal request with the Premier League to postpone Thursday’s fixture at Goodison Park, and that has been approved by the Premier League Board.

"The match, which was scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm (GMT), will now be rescheduled and a new date and time will be confirmed in due course.

"Newcastle United would like to place on record its thanks to Everton FC and the Premier League for their cooperation and understanding. The club also wishes to offer its sincere apologies to supporters of both clubs for any inconvenience caused by these circumstances."

It has been reported that Newcastle's game against Southampton on January 2 could also be in doubt.

Speaking after the draw with Manchester United, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: "There is Covid in the camp, yes. We need to count the cost of tonight and see where we are. We will count the bodies up and see whether we have enough to play the game.

"I believe it’s 13 plus a goalkeeper to have enough players for a game. We’re going to be dangerously close to that number if there’s Covid in the camp. We are stretched and it is a difficult moment for us. The lads gave everything, but we are thin on the ground in terms of bodies.”

