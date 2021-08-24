Granit Xhaka has confirmed that he has signed a new Arsenal contract.

The Switzerland international has been linked to a move to Roma this summer, but instead he has opted to sign a new deal with the north London club until at least 2024 with the option for a further year.

Reports said the 28-year-old had signed a new contract before the start of the new season, but the player himself has now confirmed the extension on Instagram.

"Home is where the heart is," he captioned a photo of himself signing the contract. "Really proud to extend my stay at Arsenal."

Xhaka reaffirmed his commitment to the club after Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

"I’m very happy, I’m still here," Xhaka told the club's official website.

"I’ve signed a new contract of course and I want to give back, first of all to our staff, and then after to our fans.

"They know I will give everything - in every game and every training session. So yeah, I think we have to show that as a team soon."

Xhaka has made 222 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since moving from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for a fee of around £35m, scoring 13 goals.

