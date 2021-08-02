Tottenham striker Harry Kane has reportedly failed to turn up to Tottenham’s pre-season training as speculation mounts over a move to Manchester City.
The 28-year-old was due back to join the club’s preparations for the next campaign after a post-Euro 2020 break.
Earlier this year Kane had told the club that he wished to leave, and reports suggested that Manchester City have already made a bid of £100m for the forward.
However Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be holding out for £160m which City are not yet ready to meet, though they remain confident of pushing through a transfer before the window shuts.
City are also keen on Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish, who could also cost in excess of £100m, while Spurs are aiming to sign Atalanta defender Cristian Romero.
Our view - It is not for Kane to decide if he wants to come to training
Kane might be trying to create an environment toxic enough that it forces Levy to do a deal with City, but really this is not his choice to make.
When the player signed a contract with Spurs he did so on the understanding that they have him under that deal for years, and he should not have been so naive as to believe a gentleman's agreement is worth relying upon in football - if indeed there was ever any such agreement.
City will be encouraged that the player is ready to force through a deal, and this is probably Kane's last chance at a big move with commensurate pay packet, but it's not an edifying sight.
