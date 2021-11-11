The Premier League has confirmed the dates for the 2022/23 season which will see a break of six weeks taken to accommodate the 2022 World Cup.

Sixteen rounds of fixtures will be played from August 6, 2022 until the weekend of November 14, with the 2022/23 campaign to resume on Boxing Day, eight days after the World Cup final in Qatar on December 18.

The final weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season will take place on May 28, 2023, six days later than the 2021/22 campaign is set to conclude.

Despite bidding to host the 2022 World Cup in the summer, as is tradition, Qatar were allowed to move the dates of the tournament to the winter when conditions are more favourable in the region.

This puts the World Cup in the middle of most domestic European seasons, forcing the Premier League to take a break to allow national team players to participate.

Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow has previously labelled the winter World Cup "crazy" and claims the rescheduling will deny Premier League fans during a key period in the season.

“Next season when we play in an equally crazy idea, which is a winter World Cup,” Purslow said.

“We won't see any Premier League football at the peak of our season between November and December, which is something that people are going to have to get used to.

"I always have concerns about player welfare but I have more concerns for our fans missing Premier League football in the winter five weeks, which is our great national tradition and our great national heritage."

