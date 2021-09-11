Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise as his side went top and Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his debut against Newcastle.

United took the lead through Ronaldo and then added three more after Newcastle grabbed a surprise equaliser through Javier Manquillo in the second half.

Ronaldo scored another before Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard also netted to secure a 4-1 win.

Premier League Opinion: Benefit and detriment of Ronaldo signing clear in Man Utd win 25 MINUTES AGO

Speaking after the game which saw his side go top of the Premier League, Solskjaer said: "When you win a game you enjoy it. When you see fans being happy you really enjoy it. There were loads of expectations today. They all delivered.

"We have to deliver every time. That’s Manchester United. It doesn’t change.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has developed into a fantastic goalscorer. He played a very good game, He dropped in, linked play well."

Solskjaer had said before the game that the 36-year-old striker was sure to feature in the game, and asked if he intended at any point not to start Ronaldo, he said: "No. Of course not. This is what Cristiano is about. This was a day for everyone to enjoy."

He continued: "It’s too early for me to predict where we’ll end up. We have to be consistent and let’s see where we are.

“It’s changed [the atmosphere]. A few months back you think how it was here. This is what Man Utd supporters should feel like."

Premier League Antonio sent off as West Ham draw at Southampton, Wolves and Brighton win AN HOUR AGO