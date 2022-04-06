Frank Lampard urged his Everton players to give "every ounce" in the battle to avoid relegation after they slipped into deeper trouble on Wednesday night.

Burnley secured a vital 3-2 win to move just one point behind Everton, who sit in 17th after a run of six defeats in their last seven Premier League games.

With home ties against Manchester United and Leicester, and then a trip to Liverpool on the way, the survival task does not get much easier for Everton.

"Our players have to keep going, they're not silly,” Lampard told BBC Sport. “They know that they have to keep going, we have nine games to go. We're just above the zone so if we didn't know we were in a fight before then we certainly know now.

"There are nine games where we have to give absolutely everything, every ounce that we have. I will certainly do that and everybody has to do the same. It doesn't feel nice tonight, but we have to understand we have a game in three days’ time and more games after that to get enough points to stay in this league. That's what's there to fight for."

Everton’s remaining fixtures

9 April - Manchester United (H)

20 April - Leicester (H)

24 April - Liverpool (A)

1 May - Chelsea (H)

7 May - Leicester (A)

11 May - Watford (A)

15 May - Brentford (H)

19 May - Crystal Palace (H)

22 May - Arsenal (A)

Maxwel Cornet struck the 85th-minute winner for Burnley, while Everton have now lost their opening five league games away from hone under Lampard.

And Burnley boss Sean Dyche admitted he reminded his side of Everton’s struggles at half-time, when his team were trailing 2-1 after two Richarlison penalties.

“Sometimes the mentality is hard. I've been down there, every season there are tough patches for us. You sense a team doesn't know how to win a game, I said to our players that this lot don't know how to win a game away from home,” Dyche told Sky Sports.

"It wasn't glorious, but there were patches where we found three goals and I'm pleased with that. It's one game you know. There's nine games to go."

