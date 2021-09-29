Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be sidelined for three months after suffering a “significant injury” to his knee.

The 29-year-old will not require surgery but is expected to be out until around the New Year.

The Swiss international was sent off after 35 minutes in the 5-0 humiliation at Manchester City in August.

“Further to injuring his right knee during Sunday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur, assessments and scans have confirmed that Granit Xhaka suffered a significant injury to his medial knee ligament,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.

“Granit’s recovery and rehabilitation programme will start immediately and we are aiming for him to be back in action in approximately three months.”

Arsenal leapfrogged Spurs into the top half of the Premier League table at the weekend and visit Brighton on Saturday aiming to make it five wins on the spin in all competitions.

