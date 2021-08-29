Cristiano Ronaldo will live in the opposition box scoring goals, according to Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ronaldo will return to Manchester 12 years after departing for Real Madrid, subject to passing a medical.

He will be 36 when he returns, and has evolved as a player from the rocket-heeled, trick-filled winger to a powerful forward.

Solskjaer feels the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could occupy a number of positions, but will be the Red Devils’ focal point in attack.

“Cristiano has evolved as a player,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports. “He has played wide right, wide left, up front.

“He is more of a centre forward for me at the moment.

There will be games where we play two up front three up front. But I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals.

A number of people have been said to have a hand in luring Ronaldo back to the club, as he had seemed destined for Manchester City, and Solskjaer has suggested it was a team effort.

Solskjaer said: “Everyone that cares for Man United wanted it to happen. The biggest thing is that Cristiano wanted to come here.”

