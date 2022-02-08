Rio Ferdinand thinks that Manchester United's woes have left Jadon Sancho "in a vulnerable position" at the club.

Sancho moved to Old Trafford last summer from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money £73m deal after months of speculation, but he has failed to live up to expectations with a series of underwhelming, bit-part displays.

However, club legend Ferdinand believes much of that is down to United lacking a game style that can get the best out of the 21-year-old.

, Ferdinand said: "‘If there’s no rhythm Sancho is not as good and effective. That’s what his problem’s been.

"The players have got to identify what he’s good at.

"Some thought he would come in and take the ball from the edge of his box to the goal. That’s not his game. He’s about rhythm, one-touch passing, playing and moving and getting people off balance with a feint.

"He hasn’t been able to do that because the system at Man Utd has not worked yet. It’s left him in a vulnerable position.

"Dortmund had a way of playing which was fundamental in allowing them to perform at their best.

"United have invested in some players but are still searching for an identity and a way of playing.

"That makes it difficult for players coming in, let alone those that are still there."

Sancho certainly isn't the only United forward struggling this season, with Anthony Martial shipped out to Sevilla on loan in January, Edinson Cavani in and out of the side, Cristiano Ronaldo far from his prolific self and Marcus Rashford the subject of criticism after some poor displays.

It remains to be seen if interim boss Ralf Rangnick can get the best out of what is on paper one of the most talented attacks in the country.

United travel to bottom club Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Remarkably, their millionaire stars will have to put up with outside showers following the game...

