Crystal Palace were denied a dramatic win against fierce rivals Crystal Palace following a late own goal from defender Joachim Andersen.

Brighton played the better football in the first half, taking eight shots to Palace’s one and going in with 61 per cent possession at the break. The game really burst into life with 35 minutes on the clock, however, when VAR spotted Will Hughes with his arms around Joel Veltman’s neck at a corner.

Ad

Referee Rob Jones went to the monitor and awarded the hosts a spot kick, ignoring an incandescent Patrick Vieira. Jack Butland promptly denied Pascal Gross from the spot, leading to joyful pandemonium in the away end.

Transfers PSG want £50m Gallagher in January transfer - Paper Round 02/01/2022 AT 06:37

Jones was back at the monitor a few minutes later after Neal Maupay had bundled the ball into the back of the net. Replays showed that Butland had both hands firmly on the ball when Maupay nabbed it off him, meaning the goal was disallowed and the scores remained level.

While Brighton continued to dominate the ball in the second half, they were ruthlessly counter-punched when, after a flowing passing move from the visitors, Jeffrey Schlupp cut the ball back for Conor Gallagher who lashed into the far corner.

Brighton laboured as they searched for an equaliser but, just as it looked like Palace would return to south London with all three points, Maupay got in behind on the left and got the ball into the danger area. Andersen turned it into his own net in agonising fashion, with Danny Welbeck almost winning the game late on only for his header to whistle inches over.

Premier League Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher set to join Crystal Palace on loan - reports 29/07/2021 AT 19:33