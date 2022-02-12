Karren Brady has come out with a lengthy message to support Kurt Zouma’s chance for redemption, after a horrific video circulated on social media that showed the West Ham defender kicking his cat.

The Hammers vice chairman addressed Zouma’s abhorrent actions in her column for The Sun , and stressed the need to move on from the distressing incident in the most positive way.

She said: “I realise there will be some who don’t agree with that course of action, those who would like to see Kurt have his livelihood taken away and we acknowledge their hurt and strength of feeling.

“But I believe that we live in a society in which the vast majority of people still value the fundamental human qualities of forgiveness and redemption.

“We, as a club will work hard alongside Kurt, to ensure that his genuine remorse and regret leads to a determination to address the situation and turn something negative into long-lasting positives.”

Brady reiterated in her column that West Ham had issued the heaviest fine available to the club, which amounted to £250,000 – two weeks' wages for the Frenchman. Zouma’s cats were also taken away by the RSPCA after the shocking events made the headlines.

But despite all of the above, many believe those actions have not been strong enough. West Ham, as well as manager David Moyes, have been criticised for continuing to play Zouma, but Brady stressed the importance of supporting their defender in his re-education following the incident.

“It has been said before but I can say it again now, because I have seen it with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears - he is extremely remorseful," Brady said. “He has said sorry, and has also apologised sincerely to everyone at the Club and the wider public.

“That is an important first step on what will be a journey of re-education and atonement.

“And it is a journey we will fully support him on.”

She was also keen to mention that the club have already discussed ways to support the RSPCA’s work and that of other animal welfare charities.

West Ham will hope that their players start to make headlines for the right reasons when they travel to Leicester City on Sunday.

The East Londoners have seen their Champions League qualification hopes falter in recent weeks after losing four of their previous seven away league matches.

Nevertheless, the Hammers currently occupy that coveted fourth spot and lead what it is turning into a thrilling race to enter Europe’s premier club competition.

