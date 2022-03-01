Leicester broke Burnley's resistance late on at Turf Moor to further endanger the Clarets' Premier League status.

Sean Dyche's men had somehow denied the Foxes for 82 minutes of an intriguing encounter, with Leicester registering a mammoth 22 shots on the Clarets' goal.

Ad

But they found home gloveman Nick Pope in fantastic form, the England man repelling anything that came near him with a series of excellent saves.

Europa League EL, ECL round-up: Leicester thrash Randers, Celtic dumped out 24/02/2022 AT 22:28

That was until the final stages.

Foxes boss Rodgers had said pre-match that the fit-again Jamie Vardy was "there for the last 15-20 minutes if we need him".

And that was a prescient prediction as the 35-year-old livened up proceedings considerably during his 20-minute cameo, providing - in the first of two critical involvements - the assist that saw James Maddison grab the opener with just eight minutes to go.

It was a signature Vardy contribution, latching onto a ball over the top before laying it off to Maddison who bent a sumptuous strike into a back of the net.

Vardy wasn't finished there though, as he found space in the box and after being found by Harvey Barnes, nodded home from close range with just seconds of normal time remaining.

For Burnley it will be a bitter pill to swallow to take nothing from the encounter, having got so close to seeing it out.

As it is, Dyche's side remain mired in trouble at the foot of the table, with just the three wins to their name this term.

Premier League Mee heads Burnley to crucial win over Spurs 23/02/2022 AT 18:39