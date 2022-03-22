Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed January signing Luis Diaz for coming close to producing a miracle since he arrived at the club.

The Reds signed Diaz, 25, in January for a fee of £37 million that has the potential to rise to £49m as they looked to bolster their squad for a quadruple push.

The Colombian international has scored twice since his arrival and has impressed fans and pundits with his displays, and Klopp admitted that the team thought he’d be able to hit the ground running.

"There is a reason why you sign a player,” Klopp told Sky Sports . “The reason is the quality that he has. The reason is the way that he is playing the game,

"With Luis, where it has been really special is that when we saw him we knew that he would fit in immediately,

"That is really difficult usually but because he did not have to change, that is why we have a really confident boy here.

"He was in a really good moment with Porto, playing good for Colombia, and so he came here full of confidence. But what we tried to make sure is that he does not lose that because of the playbook as we tell him that he has to do this and he has to do that.

"We want him to be natural."

Klopp added “You don’t expect miracles immediately from these kind of players,

“But he is not far away from doing exactly that. Long may it continue.”

Diaz’s arrival has sparked a revival in the title race with Liverpool going on a winning streak that has seen them close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just a single point.

They beat Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup and are into the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

But managers have long cautioned against big January signings because of the inherent risk involved. Diaz bucks that trend but Klopp did admit a summer transfer is always preferred.

"Every coach would say the same about a January signing. You do it, but if you could, you would do it in the summer."

