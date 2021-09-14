Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that midfielder Harvey Elliott is set to undergo surgery on his injured ankle.

Elliott was taken off on a stretcher in the 63rd minute of Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Elland Road on Sunday after suffering the serious injury after a challenge by Pascal Struijk, which resulted in a straight red card for the centre-back.

The 18-year-old has since claimed that the Dutch defender was not at fault, describing it as a “freak accident" on Instagram.

Leeds have confirmed that they have submitted an appeal against Strujik's sending off.

Klopp revealed the news of Elliott’s imminent surgery ahead of Liverpool’s opening Champions League game in Group B against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday.

“He is in London and will have the surgery today (Tuesday 14 September). That is the next step on the way back and we all wait for news on that.”

The length of time that Elliott will be out for is still unknown, but it is expected that he will be on the sidelines on a long-term basis.

“He had accepted already that he would be out for a while,” Klopp added.

Elliott’s Liverpool teammates have shared their support for him, including Alisson, who admitted he was distressed with what happened at Elland Road.

“What happened with Harvey made me sad. It’s difficult to deal with that when you’re on the pitch,” the Brazilian goalkeeper said.

The young attacking midfielder, who joined the Reds from Fulham in 2019, has broken through into the Liverpool team this season, making three consecutive Premier League starts prior to suffering the injury.

His rise follows a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the last campaign where he found the net seven times in 41 Championship appearances.

