Arsenal’s top-four hopes were dealt a blow when they lost to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s men demonstrated their class.

Mikel Arteta’s men had been closing in on a Champions League finish this season, with games in hand on Manchester United. Win them and they would appear to be the side likely to take the final place for the biggest European tournament next season.

At the start of the season it had appeared that Arteta was in danger of losing his way. The club were bottom of the table in August, and players such as Ben White were yet to establish themselves. Alexandre Lacazette stepped in to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the manager took the risk of cutting out his best player. But as the season progressed, players such as Martin Odegaard, Buyako Saka, and Aaron Ramsdale started to prove their worth.

Arsenal's English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale saves the ball from the path of Liverpool's Portuguese striker Diogo Jota during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in London on March 16, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

Ramsdale’s transfer from Sheffield United demonstrated Arteta’s plans - young, talented players who could displace senior players - in this instance Bernd Leno - who were not quite good enough.

The limitations of this strategy were summarised in the defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night. When Diogo Jota fired in from a tight angle, Ramsdale should have saved. Instead, the ball squeezed in as a result of the goalkeeper’s mistake. A more consistent, more experienced stopper might have been aware of the danger and kept the shot out.

But in this instance, Ramsdale’s error opened up the game for Roberto Firmino to add his second.

Now, defeat does not mean that Arteta and Edu’s strategy in the market is wrong. Mistakes are essential for players to learn how to be at their best. The mood at the Emirates seems to be confident and constructive, and means that they should be building a resilient team spirit over the coming seasons. Losing to the very best gives them an example to study and to replicate. Nobody would expect them to do that instantly, but for now it seems that Arteta and his squad are moving in the right direction. Finishing fourth would lend them credibility, and further attract talented youngsters.

And while the result shows room for improvement for Arteta, it also illustrates why Liverpool can consider themselves equals in the title race alongside Manchester City. The majority of this side has dealt with the pressure of a Champions League campaign and come out triumphant. They then proceeded to secure a famous Premier League title in the eerie atmosphere of the pandemic-inflicted season. Last season they were unable to match the standards set by Manchester City, but they had proved their quality and their mettle.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates their sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

This is again on display, as they attempt to hunt down Pep Guardiola’s side without missing a beat. They have now cut the gap at the top to a single point, with Jota proving himself to be one of the finest signings in recent years. Alongside him was Luis Diaz, another well-timed signing, from Porto in January. As soon as Jota scored, he was replaced by Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino added a second to make the victory safe. Jota, Salah, Diaz and Firmino, with Sadio Mane at Klopp’s disposal too. Years of assiduous spending, funded by FSG and with the German manager’s input has given the squad a sustainable balance.

There is experience, and there are younger - but not desperately young - players on hand to develop, to take the pressure off, and to contribute. In midfield they have the experience of James Milner and Thiago Alcantara, but there is more to come from both Fabinho and Naby Keita. With the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, the defence has been strengthened after a recent panic when their resources were depleted.

Arsenal do not need to be disheartened by defeat. They have done enough this year to prove that they deserve more chances under Arteta, and their coach has earned the chance to spend more this summer, so that they might start to put pressure on Liverpool. But Liverpool have already proved their ability, and their nerves. But this title chase gives them the chance to record something else. It is no small achievement to build a side to win the league, but for Klopp and his squad, they are starting to hint that this is a squad who are capable of challenging for honours from one season to the next - a side with a winning habit.

