Mohamed Salah was on target as Liverpool came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw with 10-man Chelsea in an early season heavyweight tussle at Anfield.

Thomas Tuchel’s visitors edged the majority of the first half and stole in front on 22 minutes when Kai Havertz angled a quite sensational looping header beyond Alisson from Reece James’ left-wing corner.

Liverpool looked frustrated and lacked ideas at that juncture but were given a huge lifeline on the stroke of half time.

Chelsea made a real hash of defending a left-wing corner and James appeared to block a close-range follow-up from Sadio Mane with his arm. VAR intervened with the referee pointing to the spot and then sending off the Blues defender, allowing Salah to step up and confidently crash home from 12 yards.

Liverpool bossed the second period with their one-man advantage and Edouard Mendy was kept busy by thwarting strikes from Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As the clock ticked down, the hosts lost some of their rhythm and tempo and the European champions held on for a creditable draw that quashes both of their 100 per cent records.

Next up, Liverpool visit Leeds following the international break, while Chelsea are at home to Aston Villa.

TALKING POINT

Chelsea shrug off penalty frustration to secure well-deserved Anfield draw.

The in-game chatter was all about the penalty award that ultimately changed the complexion of the contest. Chelsea had weathered an early spell of intense pressure from Liverpool and could have conceivably been two goals ahead before Salah’s spot kick and the red card.

Some suggested it was the correct award but that the sending off was harsh as it hit the defender on his thigh before bouncing on to his arm. However, he was on the line and the ball would have gone in had he not been there. The Blues were furious but the letter of the law is that ‘where a player denies the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity by a handball offence the player is sent off wherever the offence occurs.'

What was most impressive was the way Chelsea responded to the change in circumstances. Tuchel made a double change as part of a back three that restricted the home side to long-range attempts.

It’s too early for title talk but these two teams are being tipped to be in the running and a point away to a major rival after playing half of it with 10 men must be seen as a huge positive by the away side.

Liverpool may rue a missed opportunity to take advantage but didn’t really do enough in the final third to manufacture a match-winning moment.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Andreas Christensen (Chelsea). Imperious as part of a backline that had to maintain concentration under sustained pressure for much of the second period. Helped to deny the home team clear-cut openings as the Blues deservedly took a share of the spoils.

PLAYER RATINGS

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, Van Dijk 8, Robertson 7, Henderson 6, Fabinho 6, Elliott 8, Salah 8, Firmino 6, Mane 7. Subs: Jota 7, Thiago 6, Tsimikas n/a.

CHELSEA: Mendy 8, Azpilicueta 7, Christensen 8*, Rudiger 8, James 5, Jorginho 7, Kante 6, Alonso 7, Mount 7, Havertz 7, Lukaku 6. Subs: Thiago Silva 8, Kovacic 7, Chalobah n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

22’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea! Havertz meets a left-wing corner with a near-post run and angles a stunning looping header into the far corner.

36’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Lukaku spins Matip and plays in Mount. The Chelsea man surges beyond Alexander-Arnold in the area but flashes a low shot wide of the far post.

45+4’ - GOAL! – Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea. Salah drags Liverpool level from the spot with a calm strike as Mendy dives the opposite way. It came after Mane's close-range shot hit James on the line and bounced on to his arm. VAR intervened and the referee sent off the Chelsea man and awarded the Reds a penalty.

52’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCE! Jota holds his head in disappointment after nodding Salah's delightful cross just over before another attack seconds later sees van Dijk force a smart save out of Mendy with a superb long-range drive.

60’ – LIVERPOOL CHANCES! Mendy is forced into more action as he throws himself to his left to keep out Fabinho's shot from long range. The Reds keep the pressure on and the Chelsea stopper thwarts Robertson's pile-driver.

85’ – CHELSEA CHANCE! Alisson swats away a tame shot from Kovacic after he was played into the left side of the box by Lukaku.

KEY STATS

In all competitions, only Mason Mount (6) has scored more goals for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel than Kai Havertz (5).

Salah has scored each of his last 14 Premier League penalties - only Matt Le Tissier (23 in a row between 1994 and 2000) has had a longer consecutive run of scoring from the spot without missing in Premier League history.

Liverpool have scored each of their last 20 penalties taken in the Premier League, with Mo Salah responsible for 14 of these.

Mendy made six saves at Anfield against Liverpool, his most in a single appearance since joining Chelsea in any competition.

