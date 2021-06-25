Lucien Favre has decided against taking over as head coach at Crystal Palace as he wants to take a longer break from football.
The 63-year-old verbally agreed to take over the vacant managerial role in south London on a three-year contract and was due to sign the agreement on Thursday morning. Palace had already applied for work permits for his two assistants.
But instead the former Borussia Dortmund boss, who was sacked in December last year after a run of poor form, has decided he does not want to return to football management just yet.
Favre has also been attracting interest from Lille and Fenerbahce, but the former Swiss midfielder is reportedly no longer interested in any new role.
Prior to managing Dortmund, Favre was in charge of Ligue 1 side Nice from 2016 to 2018 and is known for instilling a free-flowing, attacking brand of football, which appealed to Palace.
But Favre's U-turn means Palace's search for a new manager continues having already failed to reach an agreement with former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to take over at Selhurst Park.
