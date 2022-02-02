Benjamin Mendy is set to face another charge of attempted rape when his court trial is heard on July 25.

Manchester City defender Mendy appeared in Chester Crown Court on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing in which the new allegation from a separate complainant was revealed.

In total, Mendy will face nine charges which include seven counts of rape from six alleged victims.

The 29-year-old has been suspended by City since the allegations first came to light last summer, and will remain on bail until the trial.

Judge Patrick Thompson did however stipulate that Mendy and his co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie will be required to attend a second pre-trial hearing on March 11.

The trial could last up to six weeks, and Judge Thompson was clear that he wanted no further delay to the process.

"It's not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants," he said.

"I'm conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

"Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can't go to work. This matter needs to be tried."