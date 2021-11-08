Five British clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham will trial safe standing the season.

The first match to run the test will be at Stamford Bridge, as Cheslea take on Liverpool on January 2.

Ad

Welsh club Cardiff, who currently play in the Championship, have also been included in the scheme.

Transfers Man Utd players lead Solskjaer revolt, club consider sacking manager - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

Standing has not been permitted in the Premier League since 1994, when all-seater stadiums were introduced after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989.

Should the trial be a success then other teams can apply to do the same.

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, said: “Football fans have long wanted the introduction of safe standing and I’m pleased we are fulfilling our manifesto commitment by piloting its return.”

Daniel Levy welcomed the decision, saying: “The club has led on lobbying the Government for safe standing at stadia and is delighted that this will now be possible.

“It delivers choice for fans attending the game – whether home or away supporters - and the vast majority of our fans are in favour of this scheme.

“We are extremely proud of our ‘safe seating’ design, which ensures both comfort and safety, whether standing or seated, while maintaining the same aesthetics as in all other areas of the stadium.”

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston explained the move: “The time is now right to properly trial safe standing in the Premier League and EFL Championship ahead of a decision on a widespread roll-out.

“Safety is absolutely paramount and the SGSA is working hand-in-glove with the clubs on this.

“Fans deserve different options on how they can enjoy a live match and I will be watching the progress of these trials with interest."

Premier League 'Nobody expected United would sink so low' - Man Utd greats react to Manchester derby YESTERDAY AT 10:42