Manchester United have agreed to sign centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

A statement from the 20-time English champions said they had reached an agreement with Real for the World Cup-winning France centre-back, "subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised."

Reports in the Spanish media said United would pay around £50 million for the 28-year-old, who was in the final year of his contract with Real.

Varane spent a decade with Real, winning four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

He joined the Spaniards from Lens aged 18 after being scouted by Zinedine Zidane, who would go on to coach the player in two separate spells.

The defender broke into the first team under Jose Mourinho and remained a regular in the side ever since, making 360 appearances in all competitions and forming a long-standing partnership with Sergio Ramos at the heart of Real's defence.

"Our club thanks Varane for his exemplary professionalism and behaviour over the last 10 years in which he has defended our shirt and won 18 trophies," said a statement from Real.

"Real Madrid wishes to send Raphael Varane and his family all their love and wishes him a lot of luck in the next stage of his career."

Varane's departure for United marks the end of an era for Real, who parted ways with Ramos in June after refusing to hand their captain a new contract, with the defender later joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Varane is the second major signing United have made this summer after they finally landed England winger Jadon Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund as they bid to rival champions and local rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title next season

