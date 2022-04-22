Mohamed Salah admits he does not know if he will sign a new Liverpool contract.

Salah has developed into one of the club's star players after joining from Roma five years ago and is a frontrunner for this year's Ballon d'Or, but he only has 12 months left on his current contract.

The 29-year-old admits signing a new deal is far from a done deal, but wants to remain at the club and is not worried about any ongoing negotiations.

“I don’t know, I have one year left," he told FourFourTwo

"I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and everybody saw that.

"I’ve had a lot of unbelievable moments here, winning trophies, individual goals, individual trophies. It’s like a family here."

He added: “I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something.

“The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way – that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen.”

Salah is confident of a new deal. "I think so?" He said. "But if they want me to go, that's something different!"

Salah, who has scored 155 goals for Liverpool says it will be emotional when he does leave Liverpool.

“To play in that atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me… I have banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song.

"It’s going to be a really sad moment.”

