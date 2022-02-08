Ad

All four of Egypt’s knockout matches at the tournament went to extra-time, meaning Salah has seen plenty of action over the last few weeks.

However, Klopp says the Premier League top-scorer could face the Foxes at Anfield.

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him," Klopp said.

"He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.'

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

Asked specifically if Salah could be involved against Leicester, Klopp replied: “Yes, yes. Sadio no chance as he’s not even here, but Mo yes.”

While Salah has already returned to England, Mane has been celebrating with his team-mates in Senegal capital Dakar, where they were greeted by huge crowds and a victory parade.

He is not expected back until Thursday so will not be available to face Leicester.

“It means the world to him,” said Klopp. “It means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called him back from there or whatever – let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.

Sadio Mane of Senegal kisses his winners medal after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 final match between Senegal and Egypt at Stade d'Olembe in Yaounde on February 6, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

“They’ve had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him.”

Klopp admits it was a difficult experience watching his two star players go head-to-head in the final of the tournament.

“It was a strange game to watch, to be honest, from an emotional point of view," the ex-Borussia Dortmund coach said.

"I obviously wish them the best, the very best, in absolutely everything [but] it was not possible in this game.

“I think both played a great tournament. The responsibility on their shoulders is absolutely [huge] and the pressure on their shoulders is absolutely insane, I don’t even have an idea how it must feel in these moments, they carry pretty much a whole country.

“So, Mo couldn’t make it but played a really good tournament and Sadio made it and yes, now I have to say really congratulations, outstanding. I saw some pictures from Senegal, what it meant to them directly after the game. Obviously it’s the first time in their proud history they could win the AFCON and [an] absolutely outstanding achievement.

“The pressure on Sadio with missing the penalty in the game and then the last one… wow! I cannot imagine how he would have felt. But you could see the joy and relief after that so he was obviously in the best possible shape."

“We have texted a little bit here and there but he is still in Africa, still in Senegal, celebrating and we will see – Wednesday night or something like that we will send him out. But yes, it was obviously a big tournament and meant the world to him.”

- - -

